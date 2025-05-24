403
Military Helicopter Crashes During Training in Russia
(MENAFN) A Russian Mi-8 armed forces helicopter crashed during a practice mission in the Oryol region, situated roughly 368 kilometers (229 miles) southwest of the capital, Moscow, on Friday. Tragically, the incident resulted in the deaths of all those aboard the aircraft.
According to a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry, "The helicopter went down in a deserted area. There is no damage on the ground. The crew did not survive. A technical malfunction is considered the preliminary cause of the crash." The ministry did not specify the exact number of individuals who were in the helicopter at the time.
In response to the crash, the Russian Aerospace Forces dispatched an investigative team to the crash location to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.
Andrey Klychkov, the governor of the Oryol Region, confirmed that rescue teams and law enforcement personnel are currently examining the situation in the Uritsky District, where the crash happened.
Klychkov also reassured the local population that there is no immediate danger to residents. He urged people to refrain from distributing any images or footage taken at the crash site.
