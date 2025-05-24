Hajj In Saudi: 1 Dead, 99 Pilgrims Infected With Pneumonia

Ninety-nine Indonesians who are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj pilgrimage have contracted pneumonia, while one pilgrim has died, the Indonesian health ministry said.

The announcement was made by Liliek Marhaendro Susilo, head of Indonesia's Hajj Health Centre, in a statement released on Thursday, news agency Antara reported,



“The rise in pneumonia cases among our Hajj pilgrims needs careful attention because it can get worse if not treated fast and correctly,” Susilo said in the statement as cited by Antara.

The infected pilgrims are currently receiving intensive care at hospitals in Saudi Arabia's Mecca and Medina.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the air sacs in the lungs, typically caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

According to the news report, Liliek said the main risk factors for pneumonia among haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia are extreme heat up to 47 degrees Celsius, tiredness, huge crowds, and pre-existing health problems or comorbidities.

While Saudi authorities have not mandated Pneumococcal vaccine , they recommend that pilgrims aged 65 and over get this vaccination prior to travel.

The authorities also advise the vaccina for younger adults who have chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease (including asthma), liver and kidney disease; sickle cell anemia; a damaged spleen or no spleen; other diseases or weakened immune systems that may put them at higher risk.