UAE: Free Buttermilk For All At This Sharjah Restaurant To Beat The Summer Heat

As the summer heat intensifies, a Sharjah restaurant is bringing back a cool tradition: free buttermilk for all.

From Sunday (May 4), Madurai Restaurant in Abu Shagara, Sharjah will serve complimentary buttermilk to anyone who walks in between 11am and 3pm daily. The popular initiative, first reported by Khaleej Times last yea , is back for a second summer.

“The response was so positive in 2024 that we decided to do it again,” said Babu Murugan, the restaurant's owner.“The heat is intense, and a cold glass of buttermilk can really help people feel better, especially those who spend their days outdoors.”

Buttermilk, a fermented dairy drink widely consumed across South India, is low in fat and packed with electrolytes.“It hydrates, cools the body, and helps combat fatigue,” Murugan said.“It's also much healthier than sugary drinks or sodas.”

Murugan said he drew inspiration from community efforts across the UAE, such as water coolers placed in public areas by charities and residents.

With peak summer around the corner and temperatures already climbing, the daily giveaway is expected to draw in a steady stream of passersby, workers, and regular patrons.

“We're a small restaurant, but if we can help even a few people stay cool and hydrated, it's worth it,” Murugan said.