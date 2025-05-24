UAE: 44% Of Residents Browse In-Store But Shop Online, Says Report

Nearly half of UAE shoppers (44%) are turning to online platforms for better product choices, even after browsing items in-store , highlighting a major shift in consumer behavior, according to a new study by Checkout.

The report reveals a growing reliance on AI-powered shopping tools such as visual search, virtual try-ons, and intelligent chatbots, making the UAE one of the most advanced markets for digital shopping innovations.

More than a third, 37 per cent, have utilised visual search AI to find products more efficiently. From virtual try-ons to AI-powered chatbots, the report cites that consumers in the UAE are more likely to engage with intelligent shopping tools than shoppers in other markets.

"The data from this year's report clearly highlights the UAE residents' growing appetite for solutions that not only simplify their daily interactions but also meet the increasing need for convenience, security, and innovation in their shopping and payment behaviours ," said Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, general manager for Mena at Checkout.

"The UAE government has played a key role in fostering a digital ecosystem that enhances the convenience and security of online transactions . This proactive approach has laid a solid foundation for the widespread adoption of advanced technologies," he added.

Cash-on-delivery plummets

The UAE has one of the world's highest internet and mobile penetration rates, making online purchases smoother and faster, especially after the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, approximately 62 per cent of UAE consumers plan to increase their online shopping next year, with the categories most anticipated to benefit from increased transactions being travel, food deliveries, and government and public services.

As more consumers embrace the convenience and accessibility of digital shopping, the preference for cash-on-delivery in the UAE continues to decline sharply. Since 2020, cash-on-delivery usage has plummeted by 53 per cent.

Routine online purchases growing

The study found that more consumers are turning to digital platforms for their routine purchases, with food delivery leading the way as the top-performing vertical, capturing a massive 57 per cent share of online purchases. In comparison, clothing and fashion came in second with 48 per cent online spending, and travel came in third at 38 per cent.

It revealed that impulsive buying is no longer in the bag. "In fact, it might be an 'impulse inspiration' to look online. Retailers are adapting by embedding digital tools into physical stores, from QR codes for discounts to product previews powered by augmented reality," it said.

The survey found that the country is a global leader in adopting Generative Chat platforms, as 46 per cent of shoppers have used these tools to enhance their online shopping experience.

The report noted that the UAE stands out as a mature geography with widespread adoption of digital wallets and a growing market for investment apps, alongside developing peer-to-peer payment and digital insurance solutions. Around 42 per cent of UAE consumers are now using apps or digital wallets to send money at least once a week, and 35 per cent are using fintech platforms for investment and wealth management.