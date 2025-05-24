Qatar Announces Six Stadiums For FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Matches

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: CEO of the Football Tournaments Organizing Committee Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim announced that the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 will take place across the six World Cup stadiums of Al Bayt, Lusail, Khalifa International, Ahmad Bin Ali, 974, and Education City.

During a media roundtable discussion, Al Jassim revealed that the tournament's opening match is scheduled for December 1, 2025, at Al Bayt Stadium, while Lusail Stadium will host the final on December 18, 2025.

Expectations for high-quality competition and strong fan engagement are high, as participating Arab teams are expected to field their best players, benefiting from the timing of the tournament, which aligns with mid-season breaks in various domestic leagues.

The December 18 final will not conflict with the African teams participating in the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, which starts three days later.

According to Al Jassim, discussions were held with Morocco's Football Federation to coordinate scheduling, adding that selection of six stadiums that hosted matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 reflects the anticipated strong fan turnout, ensuring the smallest venue can accommodate at least 40,000 spectators.

The record-breaking attendance at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, 1.5 million fans, further supports this decision.

The organizing committee is finalizing a major promotional campaign, with discussions about a potential Arab tour for the tournament trophy in November 2025.

Al Jassim described the Arab Cup as a significant regional gathering, expected to recreate the vibrant atmosphere of the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup, particularly with Qatar's mild weather in November and December, allowing fans to enjoy various accompanying events.

Additionally, talks with FIFA are ongoing regarding the scheduling of the next FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, planned for 2029.

Al Jassim also touched on the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Qatar will host from November 3 to 27, 2025, confirming that Aspire Academy stadiums will hold the matches, with the final set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium.