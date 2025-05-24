Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canada, Norway Pledge Stronger Ties

Canada, Norway Pledge Stronger Ties


2025-05-24 02:14:33
(MENAFN) Canadian Premier Mark Carney and Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation on Friday to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration in commerce, military matters, and northern security, according to a release from Canada.

During the call, Støre offered his congratulations to Carney on his recent electoral success. Both leaders voiced their shared dedication to advancing economic and strategic relations, with a particular focus on the transatlantic corridor and Arctic territories.

The two heads of government also reiterated their unwavering backing of Ukraine’s independence and national borders, underlining the importance of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in light of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

“The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact,” the release stated.

This diplomatic interaction with Norway represents one of Prime Minister Carney’s initial foreign policy engagements since stepping into office in March.

MENAFN24052025000045017167ID1109590867

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search