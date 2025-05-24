403
Canada, Norway Pledge Stronger Ties
(MENAFN) Canadian Premier Mark Carney and Norwegian Premier Jonas Gahr Støre held a telephone conversation on Friday to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration in commerce, military matters, and northern security, according to a release from Canada.
During the call, Støre offered his congratulations to Carney on his recent electoral success. Both leaders voiced their shared dedication to advancing economic and strategic relations, with a particular focus on the transatlantic corridor and Arctic territories.
The two heads of government also reiterated their unwavering backing of Ukraine’s independence and national borders, underlining the importance of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in light of the ongoing conflict with Russia.
“The prime ministers agreed to remain in close contact,” the release stated.
This diplomatic interaction with Norway represents one of Prime Minister Carney’s initial foreign policy engagements since stepping into office in March.
