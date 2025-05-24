Hyundai Celebrates The Ninth Annual National Salute To America's Heroes Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Since its debut in 2017, the National Salute to America's Heroes has evolved into the premier U.S. Military celebration and remembrance event held annually during Memorial Day weekend. This event stands as a cornerstone of Hyundai's enduring dedication to supporting the U.S. military. Continuing this commitment for the fifth consecutive year, Hyundai will contribute $50,000 to Folds of Honor , facilitating scholarships for the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.

"At Hyundai, we take immense pride in honoring the brave men and women of the U.S. military and first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting our freedoms. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show® is more than just an event - it's a tribute to their service, a celebration of their courage, and a reminder of the sacrifices made on our behalf," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "As we continue our partnership with the National Salute to America's Heroes, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting the military community and creating meaningful experiences that bring people together in gratitude and respect."

"We are deeply honored to support the U.S. military and pay tribute to America's heroes each Memorial Day," said Michael Orange, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our commitment to the military community is unwavering, and we are proud to help ensure this important tradition endures. This year, we are especially honored to continue our support for Folds of Honor with a $50,000 donation, helping provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members."

"Thanks to the support of Hyundai, we are able to create a national signature event that honors and pays its respects to the men and women of our military and first responders," said Mickey Markoff, executive producer, Hyundai Air & Sea Show. "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."

National Salute to America's Heroes Event Details

The National Salute to America's Heroes is headlined by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®-proudly known as The Greatest Show Above the EarthTM. This awe-inspiring Memorial Day Weekend tradition honors the men and women of the United States military and first responder agencies through thrilling demonstrations on land, sea, and in the air. The event is free and open to the public, with prime viewing areas along Miami Beach from 1st to 10th Street and from 14th to 15th Street.

Expanding across five city blocks, the Florida Power & Light Patriot Display Village (open 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.) delivers an immersive, hands-on experience showcasing the strength, technology, and innovation of the U.S. Armed Forces. Located east of Lummus Park along Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets, the Florida Power & Light Patriot Display Village features an impressive lineup of military equipment including an M1 Abrams tank, an F-16 fighter jet, rifle ranges, tactical gear, and interactive exhibits. Among these, the Hyundai Hangar stands out as a patriotically themed consumer event space paying homage to the military and first responders. Positioned between 12th and 13th Street, it showcases the 2025 IONIQ 5 and 2026 IONIQ 9 with a hydration station, alongside a collaborative Letters to Heroes branded writing station, encouraging guests to send letters to U.S. Troops. Additionally, there are various interactive activities and themed giveaways to engage visitors. Outside the hangar, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT and 2026 Palisade XRT Pro models are on display. Hyundai's presence extends further with several activations across the area, including specially wrapped Hyundai Tucson N Line , Santa Cruz , Santa Fe , and IONIQ 9 vehicles, honoring the five branches of the military and first responders.

Another central feature is the Memorial Day Flag Remembrance Garden presented by GovX-a solemn tribute honoring the 3,000 fallen South Florida warriors who gave their lives in defense of freedom. Within the Florida Power & Light Patriot Display Village, the Monster Energy Action Zone keeps the adrenaline pumping with jaw-dropping motocross stunt shows by the world-renowned Keith Sayer's FMX Demonstration Team. Featuring high-flying tricks, gravity-defying jumps, and thrilling acrobatics, scheduled performances take place several times daily, offering nonstop excitement for ground-level spectators.

For younger guests, the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Kids Zone presents the Stay Fit Aviation-Themed Fun Zone-an engaging, activity-packed experience with aviation-themed obstacle courses, rock climbing walls, bungee jumping, inflatables, photo ops, and an interactive activation with the Miami Children's Museum, blending fun with fitness and education. Guests can also refuel at the Mission BBQ Food Court, featuring culinary favorites like Bolay and other delicious bites throughout the day.

Hyundai's Military Support

Hyundai demonstrates its steadfast support for the U.S. Military through its Stars and Stripes employee resource group, dedicated to recognizing veterans, active-duty service members, and their families within the company. Furthermore, Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program actively seeks to recruit military veterans for parts and service positions at Hyundai dealerships. The company offers veterans complimentary access to its factory training centers across the United States, providing both in-person and online courses. This initiative enables veterans to begin their automotive career journey even before transitioning out of the military.

Hyundai also offers discounts for eligible active duty, reservist/National Guard veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel through its special military program. Hyundai offers a $500 incentive to the military and first responders on all its vehicles. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program .

Hyundai Motor America continues to earn national recognition for its steadfast support of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families. In 2025, Hyundai was honored as a VETS Indexes 3 Star Employer and as a VIQTORY Military Friendly® Employer and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer , reflecting its commitment to fostering a military-friendly workplace and providing meaningful career opportunities and flexibility for military spouses. Additionally, Hyundai was named to the 2024 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list , which recognizes organizations with exemplary support for veterans and military-connected employees as well one of U.S. Veterans Magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Companies" for its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans. These achievements underscore Hyundai's ongoing dedication to creating opportunities for veterans and military families, promoting an inclusive workplace, and supporting those who have served our nation.

About National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration of the true spirit of Memorial Day, held in Miami Beach, Florida featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show®. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show® focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military who protect the freedoms of all Americans and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show® will be livestreamed starting at Noon on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, presented by Northrop Grumman. The livestream will include real-time coverage, professional commentary, interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Viewers worldwide can tune in at to experience this patriotic spectacle from anywhere

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit .

