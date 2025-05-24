Swiss Foreign Minister Calls For Immediate Aid Delivery To Gaza
-
Français
fr
Ignazio Cassis rappelle la position du Conseil fédéral
Original
Read more: Ignazio Cassis rappelle la position du Conseil fédéra
“The absolute priority today is for humanitarian aid to arrive. Immediately, without delay, without hindrance and in sufficient quantities,” said Cassis in a statement made on the sidelines of a visit to Ticino and published on the X social network.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Humanitarian aid is not an option. It is a duty. And this duty also falls to Israel, under the Geneva Conventions,” he added. He pointed out that the signs of famine were obvious, the destruction immense and the suffering unbearable.
Cassis also stated that a ceasefire is essential along with the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages by Hamas. He warned that violence delays peace and aggravates the crisis.Support for the two-state solution
Cassis stressed that the Swiss government was intensifying its diplomatic efforts.“We are talking to all the parties, we are taking action at the United Nations and with our partners, because it is urgent to reopen a political perspective,” he explained.More More A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaza
This content was published on May 21, 2025 The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO backed by Israel and the US, will privatise aid into Gaza. The UN has strongly opposed the plan.Read more: A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment