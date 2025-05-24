Swiss Foreign Minister Calls For Immediate Aid Delivery To Gaza

Français fr Ignazio Cassis rappelle la position du Conseil fédéral Original Read more: Ignazio Cassis rappelle la position du Conseil fédéra

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Friday, Ignazio Cassis reiterated the Swiss government's position on the conflict in Gaza. He called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, a ceasefire and the unconditional release of the Hamas held hostages. This content was published on May 24, 2025 - 11:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“The absolute priority today is for humanitarian aid to arrive. Immediately, without delay, without hindrance and in sufficient quantities,” said Cassis in a statement made on the sidelines of a visit to Ticino and published on the X social network.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Humanitarian aid is not an option. It is a duty. And this duty also falls to Israel, under the Geneva Conventions,” he added. He pointed out that the signs of famine were obvious, the destruction immense and the suffering unbearable.

Cassis also stated that a ceasefire is essential along with the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages by Hamas. He warned that violence delays peace and aggravates the crisis.

Support for the two-state solution

Cassis stressed that the Swiss government was intensifying its diplomatic efforts.“We are talking to all the parties, we are taking action at the United Nations and with our partners, because it is urgent to reopen a political perspective,” he explained.

More More A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaza

This content was published on May 21, 2025 The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO backed by Israel and the US, will privatise aid into Gaza. The UN has strongly opposed the plan.

Read more: A Geneva-based NGO is Israel's answer to aid in Gaz