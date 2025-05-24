Foundation Stone Laid For New Building For Biomedicine In Basel
According to the press release, the building will bring together all the units of the Department of Biomedicine, which were previously spread across several locations. It is ideally located in the immediate vicinity of the Biozentrum, the university hospitals and the Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
“With its 11 floors and a height of more than 40 meters, it will be a powerful center for translational research, aiming to translate laboratory findings into medical treatments,” said the press release.
The new building project is being realised by Implenia as total contractor. This model guarantees the University of Basel a binding contract price and therefore a high level of cost certainty, writes the university.Much more expensive than originally planned
With this model, the university aimed to avoid the new Biozentrum building debacle. Nevertheless, this new building will also be massively more expensive than originally planned – by CHF153 million.More More US tariffs pressure Swiss pharma powerhouse
