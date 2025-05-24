Switzerland To Host European Political Community Summit In 2027
-
Italiano
it
Svizzera ospiterà vertice CPE nel 2027, Antonio Costa
Original
Read more: Svizzera ospiterà vertice CPE nel 2027, Antonio Cost
Switerzland's readiness to organise one of the EPC meetings had already emerged in the government's most recent foreign policy report. Costa confirmed what Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, had hinted at the end of last week's summit in Tirana, Albania.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The next EPC summits will take place in Copenhagen in October 2025 and, according to Costa, in 2026 it will be the turn of Armenia and Ireland. Then in 2027 it will be Switzerland's turn in the spring, followed by Greece in the second half.
Forty-seven heads of state and government were invited to the Tirana summit, along with the heads of the main European institutions, such as the European Union (EU), the Council of Europe and NATO.More More The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the EU
This content was published on Oct 25, 2024 Despite little enthusiasm for the European Union, the Swiss consider the bilateral agreements with Brussels to be important.Read more: The Swiss are deeply divided over relations with the E
Established in 2022 on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Political Community aims to be a platform for political and strategic discussion on the future of Europe. Since then, six meetings have been held. Typically, summits are held in the first half of the year in a non-EU country, and in the second half in the member state holding the EU presidency.
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment