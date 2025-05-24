YEIDA To Develop 3,000 Ready-To-Use Manufacturing Units For Msmes & Startups Along Yamuna Expressway

MENAFN - KNN India)The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced plans to construct 11 flatted factory complexes along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, designed to provide affordable industrial space for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups across multiple specialised sectors.

The multi-storey industrial facilities will accommodate approximately 3,000 ready-to-use manufacturing units across five designated industrial parks focusing on medical devices, semiconductors, information technology, apparel, and toy manufacturing.

Officials indicated that these complexes address the growing challenge faced by smaller enterprises in securing affordable industrial premises, particularly given the increased land costs in the region driven by developments such as the Noida International Airport and International Film City projects.

Flatted factory complexes represent a specialised form of industrial infrastructure consisting of multi-storey buildings subdivided into individual units suitable for manufacturing, assembly, and storage operations.

These facilities feature dedicated goods elevators and are engineered to support industrial activities within a vertical framework.

The inaugural facility is scheduled for development in Sector 28, supporting the 350-acre medical device park where 74 large plots have already been allocated.

This five-acre complex, estimated at Rs 125 crore, will contain 240 individual units with varying floor areas including 50 units of 120 square meters, 60 units of 90 square meters, and 126 units of 60 square meters.

The facility is designed to provide flexible space options to accommodate different scales of medical device manufacturing operations.

A second complex will be established in Sector 10 to complement the 206-acre Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC).

This facility will house 228 manufacturing units alongside supporting infrastructure including a convention center, a 45-bed hostel facility, daycare services, and a 500-seat skill development center.

The integrated approach reflects YEIDA's strategy to create comprehensive industrial ecosystems rather than standalone manufacturing facilities.

Additional expansion capacity has been secured through the allocation of two substantial plots measuring 20,234 square meters and 44,515 square meters for future flatted factory development.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh confirmed that the Authority will operate these facilities through leasing arrangements rather than outright sales, reducing the capital requirements for emerging businesses to establish operations without land ownership obligations.

The allocation strategy prioritises support for smaller enterprises, with seventy-five percent of available units reserved for MSMEs and twenty-five percent designated for startup companies.

This distribution aligns with national policy objectives to strengthen the MSME sector and foster entrepreneurial development.

