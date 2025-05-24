Trump Warns Apple Of Tariffs On India-Made Iphones Sold In The US

MENAFN - KNN India)US President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand that Apple manufacture iPhones intended for the American market within the United States, warning that products made abroad-specifically in India-will face tariffs.

Trump made the remarks while signing executive orders aimed at promoting the US nuclear energy sector, using the occasion to emphasise his broader agenda of domestic manufacturing.

Addressing Apple's plans to expand production facilities in India, Trump said,“But I had an understanding with Tim [Cook] that he wouldn't be doing this. He said he's going to India to build plants. I said, that's okay to go to India, but you're not going to sell here without tariffs. And that's the way it is.”

He added,“We're talking about the iPhone. If they're going to sell it in America, I want it to be built in the United States.”

Earlier that day, Trump took to social media to restate his position, warning Apple of a potential 25 per cent tariff if iPhones sold in the US are not manufactured domestically.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump posted.

“If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the US,” he added.

This hardline stance follows comments made during Trump's recent visit to West Asia.

Speaking in Doha to business leaders and executives, the President expressed disappointment over Apple's growing presence in India.

“We have Apple, as you know, that's coming in, and I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said.

“I said to him, Tim, you're my friend. I treated you very good. You're coming here with USD 500 billion but now I hear you're building all over India. I don't want you building in India.”

Trump also pointed to trade barriers in India, noting,“You can build in India if you want to take care of India, because India is the highest-one of the highest-tariff nations in the world. It's very hard to sell into India. And they've offered us a deal where, basically, they're willing to literally charge us no tariff.”

In response, Apple CEO Tim Cook had addressed the issue during the company's Q2 2025 earnings call. Clarifying Apple's global production strategy, Cook explained that tariff obligations are determined by the country of origin.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin and Vietnam to be the country of origin for almost all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods products sold in the US,” Cook said.

(KNN Bureau)