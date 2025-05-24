First Robot Boxing Tournament In China Ends With A Dramatic Knockout

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) CMG World Robotics Tournament set for humanoid boxing showdown

May 24, 2025 by Mai Tao

Get ready for a new era of combat sports as the CMG World Robotics Tournament prepares to unfold this Sunday, May 25th, at the Hangzhou Mech Combat Arena (also reported as the Olympic Sports Center).

The event, featuring humanoid robot boxing, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM (GMT+8, Hong Kong time) and promises a groundbreaking display of technology and competition.

Unitree Robotics , a prominent name in the field, is the official partner for the tournament, with their G1 humanoid robots stepping into the ring.

These advanced robots, standing approximately 4.3 feet tall, have already demonstrated impressive capabilities, including executing boxing moves like straight punches, hooks, and sidekicks, as well as the ability to quickly recover after falling.

In the lead-up to the main event, the G1 robots showcased their skills, including a 40-minute jogging session, at a local elementary school in Hangzhou, offering a glimpse of their agility and endurance.

The tournament will be broadcast live on the CCTV10 channel and will be available to stream online, featuring advanced production techniques including free view, AR, and VR to enhance the viewing experience.

The event is structured in two distinct parts:

: Robots will conduct 1-v-1 and group boxing demonstrations, allowing spectators to witness their range of motion and fighting capabilities.: The main attraction will see four teams of human operators controlling the Unitree G1 robots in real-time. These teams, hailing from diverse technical backgrounds, will compete in a tournament-style series of boxing matches. A winning team will be crowned at the conclusion of the competition. Organizers have hinted that new, undisclosed methods of controlling the robots will be unveiled during Sunday's matches.

This pioneering event is being hailed as a significant moment in the burgeoning field of robot combat, highlighting China's advancements in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence.

It aims to not only provide entertainment but also to push the boundaries of robotic capabilities in dynamic, competitive scenarios.