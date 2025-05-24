Kazakhstan Trade Delegation Visits CFTEC To Explore New Opportunities In Cross-Border Trade

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) On the afternoon of May 23, members of the Kazakhstan trade delegation, invited to Chongqing for a series of economic and trade exchange activities, visited CFTEC's Yumaotong digital showroom. They gained in-depth insights into the New Western Land-Sea Corridor and the Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform, exploring new pathways for practical economic and trade cooperation.







During the visit, the Chongqing Council for the Promotion of International Trade guided the delegation through the Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform exhibition area. Delegation members first learned about CFTEC's current development status and toured the exhibition of“Chongqing-made” and“global purchase” products, listening to staff introductions about six major industry products, including“Chongqing Vehicles Export,” bulk materials, etc.

Huang Weidong, Vice General Manager of CFTEC, stated that CFTEC, as a key state-owned enterprise in Chongqing, possesses mature international trade channels and excellent resource matching and organizational capabilities. The company focuses on import-export trade and supply chain integration services, making it one of the leading international trade groups in Western China. CFTEC has actively participated in economic and trade cooperation with Kazakhstan, establishing a solid foundation for collaboration in sectors such as automobile exports and agricultural product imports.







Speech by Huang Weidong, Vice General Manager of CFTEC

The New Western Land-Sea Corridor-Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform is a“one-stop” comprehensive service platform for cross-border trade developed by CFTEC. It includes a digital mall, comprehensive service market, and trade business management system, integrating four major functions: supply and demand matching, logistics tracking, financial settlement, and policy consulting. The platform aims to create a full-process digital channel for products from the Chengdu-Chongqing region and along the New Western Land-Sea Corridor to“go global,” facilitating“one-click connectivity and global trade.”

Huang Weidong emphasized that the group would leverage its core advantages in resource integration, financial services, and technical support to provide comprehensive assistance to Kazakh business partners. By relying on the Chongqing Free Trade Zone and the policy benefits of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor, they aim to build a“one-stop” cross-border supply chain service platform. By collaborating with banks and insurance institutions, they will innovate“supply chain finance + foreign exchange risk hedging” products to reduce cooperation risks. Utilizing big data and artificial intelligence for trade matching, the Yumaotong Smart Trade Platform will offer comprehensive online services for import-export matters.







Event venue

The Kazakhstan trade delegation, led by Minister of Trade and Integration Shakkaliyev and consisting of 40 enterprises across various industries such as bulk commodities, investment design, and medical equipment, is the first large-scale Kazakh trade delegation to visit Chongqing in the past two years. This visit coincides with the 7th Western China Investment and Trade Fair, providing an opportunity for both sides to seek broader trade cooperation.