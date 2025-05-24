Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Attends Amir Cup Final

2025-05-24 02:02:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the final match of the 2025 HH the Amir Football Cup between Al Rayyan and Al Gharafa, which was held at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday evening.
His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim along with a number of Their Excellencies sheikhs, ministers and senior officials attended the match.
The match was also attended by HE President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, HE Minister of Youth and Sports of the Syrian Arab Republic Mohammed Sameh Hamedh, a number of heads of Arab and international sports federations, members of the press and media, and a crowd of football fans.

