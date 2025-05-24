Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Floods Hit Southern Philippines, Leaving 3 Dead

Floods Hit Southern Philippines, Leaving 3 Dead


2025-05-24 02:00:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: Three people were killed after they were swept away in flash floods that hit villages in Sultan Kudarat province in the southern Philippines, provincial authorities said Saturday.

Officials of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office said the victims, a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter in Lebak town and an eight-year-old boy from Kalamansig town, were drowned in raging floodwaters on Friday.

Many areas on Mindanao island, south of the Philippines, have been underwater due to continued rains from the intertropical convergence zone.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that nearly 200,000 people were affected by flooding in Maguindanao del Sur province.

MENAFN24052025000063011010ID1109590743

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search