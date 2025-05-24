Floods Hit Southern Philippines, Leaving 3 Dead

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: Three people were killed after they were swept away in flash floods that hit villages in Sultan Kudarat province in the southern Philippines, provincial authorities said Saturday.

Officials of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management office said the victims, a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter in Lebak town and an eight-year-old boy from Kalamansig town, were drowned in raging floodwaters on Friday.

Many areas on Mindanao island, south of the Philippines, have been underwater due to continued rains from the intertropical convergence zone.

On Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that nearly 200,000 people were affected by flooding in Maguindanao del Sur province.