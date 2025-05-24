Ministry Of Education Launches 'Future Leaders' Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Training and Development Center at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched the 'Future Leaders' program in collaboration with the international firm FranklinCovey.

The move is part of the Ministry's broader endeavor to prepare a generation of educational leaders capable of effectively steering the national education system in the future. The program was introduced during an orientation session the Center convened in Doha.

The event convened a host of educators and target trainees. The program is a strategic initiative to qualify national talents and prepare the second tier of leadership, in addition to imbuing them with leadership and administrative skills, in alignment with the comprehensive development goals pursued by the State of Qatar, MoEHE said in a statement.

The Ministry highlighted that the program has been structured as a pilot initiative that delivers a holistic training experience rooted in globally recognized leadership practices, while remaining attuned to Qatar's cultural and educational specificities and aligned with national professional standards.

The program is structured around a comprehensive training approach in terms of analysis, design, application, and evaluation, offering exceptional content that fosters the notions of transformative leadership, encourages a data-based decision-making process, and deepens the culture of constant innovation and optimization in pedagogical work environments, the statement outlined.

In addition, the MoEHE noted that FranklinCovey is one of the most prominent international firms specializing in advancing leadership and offering corporate solutions.

It possesses a global record that abounds with significant milestones in supporting educational institutions, from schools to universities, through programs that generate concrete and enduring impacts in educational environments.

The Ministry emphasized that the launch of this program underlines its commitment to pursuing the best global experiences in advancing talents, along with its unwavering endeavors to build a pioneering educational system that supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 and contributes to preparing effective educational leadership capable of confronting future challenges and spearheading positive change on the pedagogical stage.