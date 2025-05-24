Digital Evolution Institute Showcases Artist Justin Wadlington At NASDAQ In May 2025

Justin Wadlington and his Einstein painting

Justin Wadlington at Nasdaq on May 15, 2025

Justin Wadlington presenting to the Digital Evolution Institute members at Nasdaq

The Future of Tech-Savvy Boards Conference Adds a Dimension of Aesthetic Intelligence

- Julia Valentine, Founder, Digital Evolution InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Evolution Institute , a leading voice in future-forward technology and innovation, proudly featured acclaimed visual artist Justin Wadlington at its NASDAQ-hosted Future of Tech-Savvy Boards conference on May 15, 2025. Known for fostering dynamic intersections between the arts and emerging technology, the Digital Evolution Institute continues to redefine how creativity plays a role in shaping the digital age."Justin is an extraordinary artist, and we are thrilled to showcase his work at events where creativity meets the future," said Julia Valentine, founder of Digital Evolution Institute. "In a world defined by artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and deep tech, art like Justin's invites us to pause and reflect on the human spirit behind the innovation."Wadlington, often referred to as The Blind Eye Artist, lost sight in his left eye at the age of five-a pivotal moment that ignited his passion for visual storytelling. Despite growing up without parents and facing numerous challenges, he taught himself to paint, developing a unique artistic ability with no formal training. Today, his works are celebrated by collectors including Shaquille O'Neal, Brooke Shields, and Glenn Fuhrman, a renowned art collector and philanthropist."Justin's story is a powerful narrative of resilience, talent, and vision," said Glenn Fuhrman. "When I first encountered his work, I was moved not only by his technique but by the incredible journey behind each piece. I'm proud to have supported his career early on and gratified to see the world recognizing the brilliance I saw in him years ago."“Justin is a remarkable talent-whose journey is as powerful as the art he creates. His journey is nothing short of inspirational, and his ascension in the art world is a testament to what can happen when talent meets grit, and passion meets purpose,” added Vanessa Simon, HR leader at The Metropolitan Museum of Art."I am honored to present my work at Nasdaq, the legendary digital stock market powerhouse known for its focus on technology and innovation," said Justin Wadlington. "I presented 'Wadlington and the Nine Muses' painting today because it channels mythology and imagination for more inspiration! It is important for me to never lose inspiration, so I channel everything I can to keep that inspiration.”“Justin's art is breaking barriers-entering rooms where art rarely goes, reminding us that creativity knows no bounds. Justin and his work remind us that we are all connected, and that art, in its truest form, belongs everywhere,” said Dejinay Wadlington, Justin's wife, who attended the conference with Justin and fielded questions from the audience.Meghan Sullivan Boustany, art advisor and representative for Wadlington, added: "Justin is more than an artist-he's a force. What makes his work stand out is not just the beauty of the imagery, but the depth of story behind it. He paints with the eye of someone who sees beyond what's visible. Justin's keynote was moving and uplifting. "Wadlington's compelling life story is the subject of the full-length documentary Blind Eye Artist, available on Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and other major streaming platforms. The film offers an intimate look at his journey and the artistic lens through which he views the world.For media inquiries or more information, contact Meghan Sullivan Boustany at ....

