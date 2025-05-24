Rx-Credentialing Achieves Milestone: Over 100 Nps And Mds Engaged With High Retention Rates

Starting Your Telemental Health Practice in New York A Step-by-Step Guide

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RxCredentialing, a premier provider of comprehensive medical billing services, is proud to announce a major milestone: the company now serves over 100 nurse practitioners (NPs) and medical doctors (MDs) across New York.

This achievement not only highlights the company's sustained growth in a demanding healthcare market but also reflects its industry-leading retention rate-a testament to its commitment to accuracy, compliance, and personal support.

Founded with a vision to simplify and optimize the billing process for healthcare professionals, RxCredentialing has earned a reputation for delivering tailored billing and credentialing services that allow providers to focus more on patient care and less on administrative burdens.

A Client-Centered Approach with Proven Results

Reaching the 100-provider mark is more than just a numbers game for RxCredentialing. The company's leadership emphasizes that its most important metric is client satisfaction.

We've built our business not just on gaining clients, but on keeping them. Our high retention rate-over 95%-tells the real story. It's about relationships, trust, and consistent performance," said Adam Blake CEO

Unlike larger firms that offer cookie-cutter solutions, RxCredentialing tailors its services to the specific needs of each medical professional and specialty.

Whether serving solo practitioners or small group practices, the company understands that each provider faces unique billing and regulatory challenges.

Specialized Billing Services Across Key Niches

One of the driving forces behind RxCredentialing's success is its expertise in niche healthcare segments.

The firm's customized mental health billing services have been especially impactful for psychiatric NPs, psychologists, and therapists navigating complex coding and insurance requirements.

Similarly, RxCredentialing offers dedicated medical billing for physical therapy , helping PTs in private or outpatient settings maximize reimbursements and reduce claim denials.

This specialized focus ensures that clients benefit from both improved cash flow and fewer administrative headaches.

For independent practitioners, RxCredentialing also provides expert medical billing services for small practices , offering scalable solutions that grow with the practice.

From credentialing to denial management and revenue cycle optimization, the company acts as a true partner in the business side of healthcare.

Technology Meets Personalized Support

At the core of RxCredentialing's model is a blend of advanced technology and human expertise. Providers benefit from secure, HIPAA-compliant systems and detailed analytics, enabling them to track performance and make informed business decisions.

At the same time, every client is paired with a dedicated billing specialist who offers hands-on support, regular check-ins, and proactive problem-solving.

Our clients never feel like just a number,” added Adam.“They know who to call, and they know we'll respond with urgency and accuracy.

That level of personal engagement is rare in this industry-and we're proud to offer it.

Strategic Expansion with Quality Control

With over 100 providers and growing demand across New York and surrounding states, RxCredentialing is now preparing for its next phase of growth.

Plans include expanding its team of certified billing specialists, investing in AI-enhanced claim scrubbing tools, and extending services to include telehealth billing compliance and audit preparation.

Despite rapid growth, the company remains committed to the principles that brought it success: transparency, responsiveness, and attention to detail.

Every new partnership is onboarded with a careful assessment of billing needs, insurance contracts, and regulatory nuances to ensure immediate and long-term success.

About RxCredentialing

RxCredentialing is a New York-based medical billing and credentialing service provider specializing in customized solutions for nurse practitioners, medical doctors, mental health professionals, physical therapists, and small practices.

By combining deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology and personal client support, RxCredentialing helps healthcare providers across New York streamline their operations and maximize revenue.

Adam Blake

Rx Credentialing LLC

+1 716-919-3969

