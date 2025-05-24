Russia, Ukraine Exchange Nearly 400 Prisoners
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia and Ukraine have each released 390 military and civilian prisoners under an agreement, a media report said on Saturday.
Reuters reported:“Russia and Ukraine each released 270 soldiers and 120 civilians, the first and largest exchange prisoners of the war so far”.
Last week, Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners in a new round of peace talks, the report added.
The freed Russians arrived in Belarus, which neighbours Ukraine, where they were receiving psychological and medical assistance, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
More prisoners are due to be released on Saturday and Sunday.
hz/ma
