Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breakouts In 2 Balkh Factories Cause 700,000Afs Losses

Fire Breakouts In 2 Balkh Factories Cause 700,000Afs Losses


2025-05-24 02:00:33
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Fire breakouts in two factories the city and a district of northern Balkh province caused financial losses wrote 700,000 afghanis and damages nearly three million afghanis.

In a statement, the Balkh police headquarters said the blaze in a cotton processing factory in the Qala-i-Hajari area of Nahr-e-Shahi district has been contained.

It said the fire broke out due to overheating of machinery, causing financial losses of about 600,000 afghanis, and goods worth about one million afghanis were saved from being gutted.

Separately, firefighters brought under control another blaze in Linum usitatissimum oil factory near Mazar-i-Sharif airport intersection.

According to police, goods worth 100,000 afghanis were burnt and items worth two million afghanis were saved. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

In Afghanistan, such fires occur due electrical short circuits and people's carelessness.

hz/ma

MENAFN24052025000174011037ID1109590733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search