Fire Breakouts In 2 Balkh Factories Cause 700,000Afs Losses
MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Fire breakouts in two factories the city and a district of northern Balkh province caused financial losses wrote 700,000 afghanis and damages nearly three million afghanis.
In a statement, the Balkh police headquarters said the blaze in a cotton processing factory in the Qala-i-Hajari area of Nahr-e-Shahi district has been contained.
It said the fire broke out due to overheating of machinery, causing financial losses of about 600,000 afghanis, and goods worth about one million afghanis were saved from being gutted.
Separately, firefighters brought under control another blaze in Linum usitatissimum oil factory near Mazar-i-Sharif airport intersection.
According to police, goods worth 100,000 afghanis were burnt and items worth two million afghanis were saved. The cause of the blaze is unclear.
In Afghanistan, such fires occur due electrical short circuits and people's carelessness.
hz/ma
