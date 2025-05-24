First Pedestrian Flyover Constructed In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work was completed on a first pedestrian flyover bridge at a cost of nine million afghanis in Herat city, the capital of western Herat province, on Saturday, an official announced.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Herat Governor Maulvi Noor Ahmad Islamjar highlighted the progress of Herat's residents in religious, economic, scientific, and technological fields.

He added that improved security had now enabled traders and industrialists to travel freely across the country.

The governor also emphasized the readiness of the local administration to support businesspeople and take timely action to resolve their challenges.

Abdul Karim Shirzad, head of Owaisen Pharma Company - the financier of the project - said the bridge had been constructed on modern standards using high-quality materials.

He added that a space had also been allocated for installing a lift on the bridge.

Herat's traffic department considers the construction of such flyovers an important step towards reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Ghulam Nabi Farokhi, deputy director of the departmet, expressed hope that more such bridges would be constructed through cooperation between local traders and the municipality.

The bridge located in the Chowk-i-Farhang area is the first of its kind in Herat city.

