Nuristan Families Reconcile, End 30-Year-Old Feud

Nuristan Families Reconcile, End 30-Year-Old Feud


2025-05-24 02:00:32
JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two rival families have reconciled in eastern Nuristan province, ending their 30-year-old enmity after mediation by tribal elders and police officials.

Nuristan police spokesman Ghulam Rahman Haidari told Pajhwok Afghan News the feud surfaced between Qari Dawood and Ezatullah families 30 years ago over land in Bajgul area of Doab district.

The feud left four casualties on both sides, but the hostility came to an end based on justice and human values with the help of tribal elders, he added.

According to Haidari, security forces and tribal elders are trying to prevent similar conflicts in Nuristan and promote a tradition of peaceful living.

Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's takeover, hundreds of enmities have been resolved in the country.

