403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark Increases Retirement Age to 70 by 2040
(MENAFN) Denmark’s legislative body has endorsed a divisive proposal to gradually elevate the country’s statutory pension age to 70 by the year 2040.
This shift would position Denmark as having the highest retirement age across Europe.
According to a Danish public broadcaster, a total of 102 lawmakers took part in the third and final vote on the legislation on Thursday.
Out of those, 81 voted in favor, while 21 were against the measure.
The updated law will be applicable to all individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 1971, effectively setting a new timeline for future retirees.
This initiative stems from the 2006 "Welfare Agreement", a long-term arrangement that ties the pension age to advancements in average life expectancy.
Following this formula, the retirement age is scheduled to increase to 68 by 2030, then to 69 in 2035, and ultimately reach 70 in 2040.
Although the bill garnered sufficient backing in parliament, it has drawn notable backlash from laborers, trade unions, and even certain members of the governing "Social Democratic Party", who argue it places undue pressure on aging workers.
This shift would position Denmark as having the highest retirement age across Europe.
According to a Danish public broadcaster, a total of 102 lawmakers took part in the third and final vote on the legislation on Thursday.
Out of those, 81 voted in favor, while 21 were against the measure.
The updated law will be applicable to all individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 1971, effectively setting a new timeline for future retirees.
This initiative stems from the 2006 "Welfare Agreement", a long-term arrangement that ties the pension age to advancements in average life expectancy.
Following this formula, the retirement age is scheduled to increase to 68 by 2030, then to 69 in 2035, and ultimately reach 70 in 2040.
Although the bill garnered sufficient backing in parliament, it has drawn notable backlash from laborers, trade unions, and even certain members of the governing "Social Democratic Party", who argue it places undue pressure on aging workers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment