403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Nations Demand Rethinking Human Rights Convention
(MENAFN) A group of nine European Union member states has called for a "new and open-minded conversation about the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights," with a particular focus on how it relates to migration policies.
This appeal was reported by a broadcaster on Friday.
The initiative was led by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose office issued an open declaration on Thursday.
The statement, endorsed by leaders from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark, Italy, and the Czech Republic, emphasized the need to "restore the right balance" in the implementation of the convention.
The appeal came after a meeting held in Rome between Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Both heads of government are recognized for their firm positions on immigration and border control matters.
This joint declaration emerges amid broader discussions within the European Union regarding national authority, immigration regulation, and the influence of international judicial bodies.
The signatories are urging a reassessment of how the convention is applied in practice, especially in the context of growing migration pressures.
This appeal was reported by a broadcaster on Friday.
The initiative was led by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose office issued an open declaration on Thursday.
The statement, endorsed by leaders from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark, Italy, and the Czech Republic, emphasized the need to "restore the right balance" in the implementation of the convention.
The appeal came after a meeting held in Rome between Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Both heads of government are recognized for their firm positions on immigration and border control matters.
This joint declaration emerges amid broader discussions within the European Union regarding national authority, immigration regulation, and the influence of international judicial bodies.
The signatories are urging a reassessment of how the convention is applied in practice, especially in the context of growing migration pressures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment