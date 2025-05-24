Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Nations Demand Rethinking Human Rights Convention

2025-05-24 01:42:40
(MENAFN) A group of nine European Union member states has called for a "new and open-minded conversation about the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights," with a particular focus on how it relates to migration policies.

This appeal was reported by a broadcaster on Friday.

The initiative was led by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose office issued an open declaration on Thursday.

The statement, endorsed by leaders from Austria, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Denmark, Italy, and the Czech Republic, emphasized the need to "restore the right balance" in the implementation of the convention.

The appeal came after a meeting held in Rome between Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Both heads of government are recognized for their firm positions on immigration and border control matters.

This joint declaration emerges amid broader discussions within the European Union regarding national authority, immigration regulation, and the influence of international judicial bodies.

The signatories are urging a reassessment of how the convention is applied in practice, especially in the context of growing migration pressures.

