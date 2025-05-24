Above-Normal 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast Predicts 13 To 19 Named Storms, 6 To 10 Hurricanes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Trusted Leader In Hurricane Protection Solutions Says South Florida Homeowners Should Be Prepared Prior to Season Start June 1

WEST PALM BEACH,, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Florida continues to recover from last year's devastating hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a stark warning: brace for another active season . According to NOAA's 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook, there is a 60% chance of an above-normal season, with 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher) predicted.This forecast marks the tenth consecutive year that NOAA has predicted an above-average hurricane season, highlighting a persistent trend of increased storm activity fueled by warmer Atlantic waters, favorable atmospheric conditions, and reduced wind shear. The season officially runs from June 1 through November 30, with peak storm activity typically between August and October.“Even a single hurricane can bring catastrophic damage, and the time to act is now,” said Joe Mcdermott, spokesperson for Impact Windows and Doors of South Florida , a trusted leader in hurricane protection solutions.“Our team is dedicated to helping homeowners safeguard their families and properties by installing impact-resistant windows and doors that meet the highest safety standards.”Impact Windows and Doors of South Florida provides homeowners with leading installers for a full range of hurricane-rated products designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, including high-impact glass, reinforced frames, and secure entry systems. These products not only protect homes but can also lead to potential insurance discounts and long-term peace of mind.Don't wait until it's too late. Schedule a free consultation with Impact Windows and Doors to assess your home's readiness and explore the best protection options for your property.For more information, visit .Sources:National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). (2025). 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook. Retrieved from

