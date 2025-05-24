Christie's International Real Estate Southern California's Carol Ann Walls-Sandell Receives Prestigious Award From Leading Real Estate Companies Of The World®

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carol Ann Walls-Sandell, Broker Associate of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California , received the Global Referral Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE), a global network that interconnects premier local and regional real estate firms worldwide. The award was presented during LeadingRE Conference Week, a series of specialized events that attracted top real estate professionals from more than 30 countries.The Global Referral Award recognizes individuals who successfully assisted clients with real estate needs outside of their local market in 2023 and 2024, working in collaboration with fellow LeadingRE members in the destination market.This was the first time the Global Referral Award was presented in the network's 62-year history. LeadingRE is an industry leader in member-to-member referrals, with over 19,000 client introductions made last year in 84 countries.“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to assist my clients, family, and friends with their real estate needs globally through LeadingRE. I trust this exceptional network of brokerages and am proud to collaborate with such talented agents. It is truly an honor to have been recognized in the first group of Global Referral Award winners, and I appreciate the trust and support of my clients who have real estate dreams beyond my local market,” Walls-Sandell said.“We are thrilled to recognize our Global Referral Award winners, who epitomize what LeadingRE is all about – trusted relationships that result in exceptional client experiences. Their commitment to assisting clients wherever they have real estate needs reflects a true dedication to providing comprehensive, personalized services,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.Christie's International Real Estate Southern California is the Los Angeles representative of LeadingRE ( ). With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE aligns 550 firms and 134,000 sales associates. As a member of LeadingRE, Christie's SoCal combines authentic local market leadership with top-ranked resources and relationships with other premier real estate firms in 70+ countries, expanding the company's marketing reach and ability to provide real estate assistance in most markets across the globe.Carol Ann Walls-Sandell offers over 19 years of real estate expertise and a unique dual-state perspective to her role, holding active broker licenses in both California and Illinois. As a co-founder of the CAL Estates Group at Christie's International Real Estate Southern California, she combines extensive experience with a deep understanding of luxury real estate markets.For more information about Christie's International Real Estate Southern California, please visit christiesresocal.

