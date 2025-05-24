Wunderpetztm Launches New Franchise Opportunity For Passionate Pet Lovers

- Jill Nelson, Founder and CEO of WunderPetzTMVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WunderPetz TM, an affiliate of Hot Diggity! dog walking + petsitting and a trusted name in dog walking and pet sitting services, is excited to announce the official launch of its franchising program. Designed for pet lovers who dream of owning their own business, the WunderPetzTM franchise offers a unique opportunity to turn a love for animals into a rewarding business.With over two decades of proven success in the pet care industry, WunderPetzTM/Hot Diggity has built a reputation for exceptional service, reliability, and heartfelt care. Now, entrepreneurs nationwide have the chance to bring this trusted brand to their own communities."We created WunderPetzTM Franchising to empower pet lovers who want more than just a job - they want to run their own business rooted in passion, purpose, and community," said Jill Nelson, Founder and CEO of WunderPetzTM. "Our franchise program is built to support owners every step of the way, from startup to success."Franchisees will benefit from:. A proven business model focused on dog walking and pet sitting services. Comprehensive training and ongoing operational support. Access to marketing tools and client management technology. Brand recognition built on years of trusted serviceIdeal franchise partners are individuals who love animals, seek flexible ownership opportunities, and are committed to delivering top-tier care to pets and their families. Learn more about franchise opportunities at zfranchise/ or contact John Naylor at ... or 302.275.5003About WunderPetzTM:WunderPetzTM is a premier provider of dog walking and pet sitting services, dedicated to providing consistent, professional care to pets and their families. With a focus on quality, reliability, and with a genuine love for animals, WunderPetzTM is focused on being a leading name in the pet care industry.

Jill L Nelson

WunderPetzTM

+1 503-483-8080

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.