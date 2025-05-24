Fire Services Bureau And Association Of Macao Youth Development - A Crowned Open And Women's Champions Of Macao Small Dragon Boat Races

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, May 24 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races commenced today (24 May) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. After a day of fierce competition on the water, the Fire Services Bureau defended their title in the Open Category of the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race (200m), while the Association of Macao Youth Development - A claimed victory in the Women's Category. The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race - Open, Women's and Mixed categories (500m) will be held tomorrow (25 May).

The first day of this year's Races featured several small dragon boat competitions (200m), namely the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women's categories, the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race. In the most anticipated Race of the day-the Open Category-the Fire Services Bureau dominated from the heats through the semifinals. In the grand final, the Fire Services Bureau surged ahead to cross the finish line first with a time of 48.856 seconds, successfully defended their championship title. SJM Prosperous earned second place, and SJM Golden Jubilee - A took third.

In the Women's Category, the Association of Macao Youth Development - A continued their reign, winning the title for the seventh consecutive year with a finishing time of 58.605 seconds. Wynn Elegance placed second, while SJM Golden Lotus - A came in third. In the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race, University of Macau - A defended their title with a time of 51.372 seconds. Macao Polytechnic University - A ranked second with a time of 51.575 seconds, while University of Macau - B took third. In the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race, the Fire Services Bureau defended their title with a time of 51.034 seconds. DSAMA finished second, and IAM - A secured third.

The officiating guests at the prize ceremony included: Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Dr. Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Mr. Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Tam Wai Fong, Member of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Joana Maria Noronha, Acting Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Mr. Lam Chon Sang, Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau; Mr. Chio Man Tou and Mr. Lam Kam Hung, members of the Sports Committee.

This year's event will once again offer a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances throughout the event, merging elements of the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, will host the“2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival” from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on race days. The Carnival will feature a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival will also include interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances - bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists are invited to enjoy the dragon boat races, immerse themselves in the cultural festivities, and be part of one of Macao's most exciting annual sporting events.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event's official website and on“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website , or follow the“Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page,“澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and“澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

