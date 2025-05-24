UM Holds Congregation 2025, CE Recognises UM's Developments In Recent Years

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, May 24 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Congregation 2025 today (24 May) to present graduation certificates to over 1,600 students who have completed their undergraduate studies and are ready to embark on new life journeys. During the ceremony, Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR and chancellor of UM, expressed recognition of UM's developments in recent years.

The ceremony was officiated by Sam and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam, in the company of UM University Council Chair Lam Kam Seng Peter, Rector Yonghua Song, and Vice Rector Michael Hui. Also present at the ceremony were representatives of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, government officials, members of the University Assembly and the University Council, senate members, prominent members of the community, as well as faculty and staff members of the university. The ceremony unfolded in a warm and celebratory atmosphere. Many graduates' family members and friends watched the live stream of the event at designated areas on the campus, while those unable to attend in person joined the joyous occasion via the live stream online.

In his speech, Sam expressed recognition of UM's progress in reform and development in recent years. He noted that the university has closely aligned its efforts with the needs of the country and Macao, consistently enhancing the quality and scale of its education while actively fostering the integration between Macao and Hengqin. These efforts have significantly enhanced UM's international reputation and influence, ushering in an era of unprecedented development. Sam highlighted that talent is crucial in addressing the profound changes taking place globally, with education serving as the foundation for cultivating such talent. In response, the Macao SAR government has remained committed to the policy of 'developing Macao through education and cultivating talent for the development of Macao'. This commitment includes coordinating the integrated development of education, technology and talent, establishing the Macao-Hengqin international education (university) town in an orderly manner, and accelerating the development of an international hub for high-calibre talent. Sam expressed confidence that UM, along with its faculty, students, and alumni, will play a significant role in these efforts and achieve remarkable accomplishments. In addition, he encouraged graduates to stay determined and tackle challenges with youthful energy, innovation, and concrete actions.

In his speech, Song highlighted President Xi Jinping's new task and goal: to promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent, and to build Macao into an international hub for high-calibre talent. He noted that UM, building on its remarkable achievements over the past decade since relocating to the current campus, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin last December. Remaining true to its original missions and living up to the trust placed in it, UM will continue to cultivate and attract talent for the country and Macao, and promote the integrated development of education, technology, and talent. In addition, Song expressed three hopes for the graduates: First, to develop Macao with pure passion and play their part in national rejuvenation. Second, to seize opportunities with vision and face challenges with resilience. Third, to enter uncharted territories with the spirit of innovation and forge ahead into the future with the power of youth.

This year's student representative is Chan Sio Kuan from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities' Portuguese Studies programme and the Honours College. Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, English, and Portuguese, Chan has won multiple awards in Portuguese debating competitions and has extensive experience in language-related roles. In her speech, she noted that today's young people face unprecedented challenges, which often require the wisdom to ask 'why'. She expressed gratitude to UM for equipping students with 'minds that think boldly, hearts that embrace diversity, and spirits that turn obstacles into opportunities'. She also encouraged her fellow graduates to carry UM's spirit of courageous innovation with them as their more forward in life.

This year, there are over 1,600 bachelor's degree graduates from the following faculties: Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Social Sciences. Of these graduates, 70 are also students of the Honours College who have completed the college's certificate programme.

Before attending the UM Congregation, Sam visited UM and toured its three state key laboratories, namely the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI, and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. He was briefed by the university on its strategic research layout as well as its achievements in industry-academia collaboration.

