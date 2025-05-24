DHS Releases Documents Detailing The Rap Sheets Of 8 Criminal Illegal Aliens After Activist Judge Ruling Halts Their Deportation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) President Trump and Secretary Noem are getting vicious criminals out of our country while activist judges are fighting to bring them back onto American soil

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released records on the eight convicted murderers and rapists that an activist judge halted their deportation. All eight of these barbaric criminal illegal aliens have final orders of removal and have been convicted in a court of law. These records reveal even more details about these illegal aliens' heinous crimes.

To download the documents, click here .

“Today, DHS released the rap sheets for eight of these uniquely monstrous, criminal illegal aliens who have final deportation orders that the U.S. government is actively trying to deport. The American public should know the heinous crimes of these murderers, rapists, and pedophiles that this activist district court judge is trying to bring back to American soil,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“As he spits in the fact of victims, this Massachusetts district court judge is stalling the final removal of these barbaric individuals from the country and wants taxpayers to continue to foot the bill to keep these criminals in DHS custody overseas. It is deranged.”

Below are excerpts of the rap sheets of each of the criminal illegal aliens, detailing heinous crimes.

Nyo Myint: Convicted sexual assault of a mentally disabled woman

Nyo Myint, an illegal Burma and registered sex offender was arrested by ICE St. Paul on February 18, 2025. Myint is convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting; sentenced to 12 years confinement. Myint is also charged with aggravated assault-nonfamily strongarm. He was issued a final order of removal on August 17, 2023.

Enrique Arias-Hierro: Convicted homicide, armed robbery

Enrique Arias-Hierro, an illegal alien from Cuba, was arrested by ICE Miami on May 2, 2025. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, robbery strong arm. He was issued a final order of removal on September 13, 1999.

Tuan Thanh Phan: Convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault

On May 3, 2025, ICE Seattle arrested Tuan Thanh Phan, an illegal alien from Vietnam. Phan is Convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years confinement. Prior to that, he was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on a school facility as a juvenile in 1999. He was issued a final order of removal on June 17, 2009.

Jose Manuel Rodriquez-Quinones: Convicted of first-degree murder

On April 30, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones, an illegal alien from Cuba. He has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery and larceny, cocaine possession and trafficking. Additionally, he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, trafficking and possessing cocaine, assault, credit card fraud, and theft. He was issued a final order of removal on December 4, 2012 .

Dian Domach: Convicted of robbery

Dian Domach is an illegal alien from South Sudan that ICE first encountered in 2011 and was charged as a deportable alien. While in the U.S. Domach was convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm, of possession of burglar's tools and possession of defaced firearm and driving under the influence. He was arrested by ICE on May 8, 2024, and was issued a final order of removal on July 19, 2011 .

Thongxay Nilakout: Convicted Murderer Sentenced to Life in Prison

Thongxay Nilakout, an illegal alien from Laos, was arrested by ICE Los Angeles on January 26, 2025. Nilakout was convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; sentenced to life in prison. He was issued a final order of removal on July 12, 2023.

Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez: Convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison

On May 12, 2025, ICE Miami arrested Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, an illegal alien from Mexico. He is convicted of second-degree murder; sentenced to life confinement. He was issued a final order of removed on June 16, 2005.

Kyaw Mya: Convicted of rape of a child

Kyaw Mya, an illegal alien from Burma was arrested by ICE St. Paul on February 18, 2025. Mya is convicted of Lascivious Acts with a Child-Victim less than 12 years of age; sentenced to 10 years confinement, paroled after 4 years. He was issued a final order of removal on March 17, 2022.

