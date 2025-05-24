J&K: Rajouri Farmers Get Relief After Ceasefire, Resume Agricultural Activities
The ceasefire has sparked renewed enthusiasm among farmers in Rajouri. With the threat of cross-border firing subsiding, agricultural activities have resumed in full swing. The local Agriculture Department has also ramped up efforts to support farmers by increasing seed distribution.
Recurring ceasefire violations from across the border had disrupted farming in the region. Many farmers had feared losing their crops and investments due to the unsafe conditions. But now, with peace returning, the mood among farmers has shifted to optimism.
The maize sowing season is currently underway, and farmers have started collecting seeds from government offices to begin their cultivation. The Agricultural Department in Rajouri is actively engaged in supporting them with better quality inputs.
IANS spoke to villagers and farmers from the border areas, where they expressed their gratitude for the restored peace and appealed to the government to ensure long-term stability in the region. They emphasised how the truce has brought safety to their lives and allowed them to return to farming without fear.
One farmer from Rajouri said,“We hope this peace lasts for a long time. Only then can we plan for our future and lead stable, secure lives. The ceasefire should continue. We lived in fear due to the tensions between India and Pakistan.”
Another farmer added,“We faced a lot due to shelling from Pakistan. I'm happy that we are now getting seeds at government rates. If the ceasefire hadn't happened, farmers would have faced many difficulties, as farming is our main livelihood in this area. I am very happy.”
Abhinash, another farmer, said,“I am happy about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. We have returned to farming. I came here to buy seeds. If the ceasefire hadn't happened, it would have been very difficult for us.”
Chief Agriculture Officer of Rajouri, Madan Pal Singh, said,“This time, keeping in mind the needs of the farmers, the department has shown special enthusiasm in distributing seeds. We have procured a larger quantity of maize seeds than in previous years to avoid any shortages. High-quality hybrid seeds are being distributed to ensure better yield and productivity.”
