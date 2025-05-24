Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
You're Invited: Celebrate The Grand Re-Opening Of The Dearborn Area Board Of REALTORS® Association Office!


2025-05-24 11:16:01
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

You're invited for a community celebration at the Grand Re-Opening of the Dearborn Area Board of REALTORS® Association!

Enjoy a festive day featuring:

  • Catered breakfast, lunch & refreshments
  • Photo opportunities & raffles
  • Giveaways and more!

Bring a friend- this event is free and open to the public . Meet local Realtors, past association presidents, community members, affiliate members, city officials, and press.
RSVP's are highly encouraged. Reserve your spot today:

For questions, contact [email protected] or call 313-278-2220 .

