You're Invited: Celebrate The Grand Re-Opening Of The Dearborn Area Board Of REALTORS® Association Office!
You're invited for a community celebration at the Grand Re-Opening of the Dearborn Area Board of REALTORS® Association!Post thi
Enjoy a festive day featuring:
-
Catered breakfast, lunch & refreshments
Photo opportunities & raffles
Giveaways and more!
Bring a friend- this event is free and open to the public . Meet local Realtors, past association presidents, community members, affiliate members, city officials, and press.
RSVP's are highly encouraged. Reserve your spot today:
For questions, contact [email protected] or call 313-278-2220 .
SOURCE Dearborn Area Board of Realtors
