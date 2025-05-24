SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SGMA, VIGL, STRR On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA)'s sale to Transom Capital Group, LLC for $3.02 per share in cash. If you are a SigmaTron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL)'s sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vigil shareholders will receive $8.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling shareholders to potentially receive an additional $2.00 per share in cash payable following the first commercial sale of VG-3927 if achieved within a specific period. If you are a Vigil shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR)'s sale to Hudson Global, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Star shareholders will own approximately 21% of the combined company. If you are a Star shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

