SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SGMA, VIGL, STRR On Behalf Of Shareholders
SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA)'s sale to Transom Capital Group, LLC for $3.02 per share in cash. If you are a SigmaTron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL)'s sale to Sanofi. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Vigil shareholders will receive $8.00 per share in cash and a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling shareholders to potentially receive an additional $2.00 per share in cash payable following the first commercial sale of VG-3927 if achieved within a specific period. If you are a Vigil shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR)'s sale to Hudson Global, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Star shareholders will own approximately 21% of the combined company. If you are a Star shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
