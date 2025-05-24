SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TASK, RDFN, DNB On Behalf Of Shareholders
TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)'s sale to affiliates of Blackstone and executives and founders of TaskUs for $16.50 per share. If you are a TaskUs shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN)'s sale to Rocket Companies for 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock for each share of Redfin common stock. If you are a Redfin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB)'s sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $9.15 in cash per share. If you are a Dun & Bradstreet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
