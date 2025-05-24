Atishi Writes To Delhi CM On Water Shortage, BJP Slams AAP For Spreading Falsehood

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) After Leader of Opposition and former CM Atishi wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta alleging a severe water crisis in the national capital, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for spreading lies.

The war of words between the two parties erupted soon after Atishi wrote to CM Gupta seeking time for a meeting to discuss the water crisis, claiming that“people across the city are distressed due to the lack of water”.

Countering Atishi, the Delhi BJP President said that it is the last week of May, and despite the peak summer heat, there is no widespread discussion about a major water crisis in the city.

This is because the Delhi government has worked on the Summer Action Plan and improved water distribution in colonies. Additionally, the government has installed GPS on water tankers to ensure they reach their designated locations on time to meet people's needs, he said.

Sachdeva said that it would have been better if Atishi had remembered, before writing a letter to the Chief Minister about an "imaginary water crisis", that around this time last year newspapers were filled with her government's statements about water shortages, protests by RWAs, and news about the lack of water tankers in slum clusters.

He said this year no such news is visible in newspapers or other media.

The Delhi BJP President clarified that the party is not claiming that there is no water shortage, but only maintaining that the situation has not reached the stage of a crisis.

“The people of Delhi know well that the root cause of the shortage is the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal government over the past 10 years to increase water storage capacity and stop theft and wastage. In contrast, the BJP government implemented a Summer Action Plan to prevent the shortage from blowing up into a crisis,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Assembly issued notices to Leader of Opposition Atishi and three other AAP legislators for allegedly disclosing details of deliberations of the general purpose committee. They were also accused of politically motivated and misleading allegations against Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The panel had decided to install portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and two other freedom fighters in the Assembly gallery.