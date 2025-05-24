Man United’S Season Was Lost In Many Changes At The Club, Says Ruben Amorim

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, May 24 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim believes that the many number of changes, both on and off the field, that the Red Devils have gone through in the past six months is the reason behind the club's worst-ever finish in the league.

United's 0-1 loss in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed that they will not be playing any European competition in 2025/26. Amorim believes the result was 'harsh' and his team were the better side on the night.

"It was really tough, it still is really tough. I think it was harsh for us to lose that game. I think we were the better team, and we created more chances. We suffered a goal near half-time and tried everything in the second half, but it was really hard because, like I said before the match, if you don't win the final, it's really harder to deal with that,” said Amorim in his final pre-game conference of the season.

The Portuguese head coach replaced Erik Ten Hag as the head coach in December and tried to change United's style of playing football, with his preferred three-at-the-back performance, which did not prove to be fruitful. Amorim is looking to recover after a long season and will be looking to improve United's current trajectory in the coming year.

"I think these six months were really hard, a lot of changes, not just for me, but for all of the club. We did so many changes inside the club, sometimes it takes like five years or three years to change all the personnel and a lot of things. We changed coaches in the middle of the season, and we changed the way we play.

"It was a really tough season. Now it's the part we need to enjoy, to focus on the future and be positive. We know what to do, I know how I want to play, that is clear. With all the mistakes you guys point to me, I know how I want to play, and that is the exciting moment we can change something,” he added.

Ahead of the final game of the season, against Aston Villa on Sunday, Amorim revealed he will be looking to rest players so 'he does not compromise' next season with injuries.

"No, there are some situations, like Leny. We have to be careful. We had that in the last [home] game before the final, I think it was West Ham, on his foot. We're going to take care of some situations so as not to compromise next season. The rest, we want to win the game, so we are going to put a squad together," Amorim said.