French Taxi Drivers Threaten Airports, French Open Tennis In Standoff

Paris: French taxi drivers will next week step up protest actions, including paralysing access to Paris airports and the French Open tennis championship, in an increasingly acrimonious standoff with the government, their main federation said on Saturday.

French taxi drivers have over the last week blocked roads at points across the country in a row with the government about payments for transporting patients which for many cab drivers form a major part of their businesses.

Meanwhile grievances against ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt have been aired again, with taxi drivers seeing them as a poorly-regulated threat to their livelihood.

Sector representatives are due to attend a crunch meeting at the ministry of transport from 1500 GMT Saturday which, in a sign of the seriousness of the situation, will also be attended by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou.

Their chief demand is the wholesale withdrawal of new rules coming into force in October on the transportation of patients to harmonise prices nationwide, which the taxi drivers say will severely erode their income.



"We are calling for the immediate withdrawal of this agreement and for a return to the negotiating table," Emmanuelle Cordier, president of the National Taxi Federation (FNDT), told France Info radio.

"From Monday," in the absence of progress, Paris international airports, Charles de Gaulle and Orly, "will be blocked by taxis, and we will also take care of Roland Garros," said Cordier, referring to the two-week French Open tennis which starts on Sunday.

In such actions, taxi drivers usually park their vehicles to block car access, requiring people to walk long distances.

But the government has no plans to drop the new rules which it said are needed, after health transport expenditure reached 6.74 billion euros in 2024, including 3.07 billion for licensed taxis.

"We will have to continue to show our discontent peacefully, but with increasingly tough blockades," said Noel, a 60-year-old driver from Lyon, who has spent 21 years as a taxi driver.