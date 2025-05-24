Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KP Expands Sehat Card Plus To Cover Transplants, Hearing Devices

KP Expands Sehat Card Plus To Cover Transplants, Hearing Devices


2025-05-24 09:05:14
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has added four more complex and high-cost treatments to its flagship Sehat Card Plus programme.

According to provincial adviser on information Barrister Dr. Saif, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, along with the installation of hearing devices, will now be fully covered under the programme at no cost to patients.

Dr. Saif also announced that OPD services will soon be launched as a pilot project in Mardan, aiming to provide further relief to the general public.

Also Read: Ex-Husband Accused as Land Dispute Claims Two Lives in Charsadda; Nadia Gulzar Blames Officials for Interference

He stated that 10.6 million families across the province are currently benefiting from free medical services under Sehat Card Plus. Since its inception in 2016, more than 4.2 million people have received treatment through the programme, with a total of Rs108 billion spent on public healthcare.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can avail themselves of these services at 753 panel hospitals nationwide. For information related to the Sehat Card, citizens can call the 24/7 helpline at 0800-89898.

MENAFN24052025000189011041ID1109590526

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search