KP Expands Sehat Card Plus To Cover Transplants, Hearing Devices
According to provincial adviser on information Barrister Dr. Saif, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, along with the installation of hearing devices, will now be fully covered under the programme at no cost to patients.
Dr. Saif also announced that OPD services will soon be launched as a pilot project in Mardan, aiming to provide further relief to the general public.
Also Read: Ex-Husband Accused as Land Dispute Claims Two Lives in Charsadda; Nadia Gulzar Blames Officials for Interference
He stated that 10.6 million families across the province are currently benefiting from free medical services under Sehat Card Plus. Since its inception in 2016, more than 4.2 million people have received treatment through the programme, with a total of Rs108 billion spent on public healthcare.
Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can avail themselves of these services at 753 panel hospitals nationwide. For information related to the Sehat Card, citizens can call the 24/7 helpline at 0800-89898.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment