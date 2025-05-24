KP Expands Sehat Card Plus To Cover Transplants, Hearing Devices

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has added four more complex and high-cost treatments to its flagship Sehat Card Plus programme.

According to provincial adviser on information Barrister Dr. Saif, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants, along with the installation of hearing devices, will now be fully covered under the programme at no cost to patients.

Dr. Saif also announced that OPD services will soon be launched as a pilot project in Mardan, aiming to provide further relief to the general public.

He stated that 10.6 million families across the province are currently benefiting from free medical services under Sehat Card Plus. Since its inception in 2016, more than 4.2 million people have received treatment through the programme, with a total of Rs108 billion spent on public healthcare.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can avail themselves of these services at 753 panel hospitals nationwide. For information related to the Sehat Card, citizens can call the 24/7 helpline at 0800-89898.