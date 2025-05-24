Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel kills doctor’s kids in Gaza.

2025-05-24 09:03:35
(MENAFN) A hospital where a doctor works in, in the town of Khan Younis, stated that an Israeli attack on Gaza striked the house of the doctor murdering 9 of her 10 kids.

Nasser hospital stated that one of Dr Alaa al-Najjar's kids and her husband were harmed, but continued to live. A British surgeon named Graeme Groom who operated in the hospital, stated that he said he had preformed surgery on her surviving child aged only 11.

Hamas’s civil defence stated that over 70 people were murdered in an Israeli air attack on Friday, with a minimum of 6 murdered up till Saturday.

The representative for Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency, Mahmoud Basal, stated on Telegram on Friday in the afternoon that his teams had retrieved 8 bodies and many harmed from the al-Najjar home close to a gas station in Khan Younis.

The hospital originally shared on Facebook that 8 kids had been murdered, and after 2 hours one more kid was also killed.

