Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Baleno: Which Hatchback Is Better For You?

Tata launched the updated Altroz recently, intensifying the competition in the premium hatchback segment and positioning it directly against the segment leader, Maruti Suzuki Baleno. However, how does the new Tata Altroz stack up against the Baleno in terms of specs, safety, design, features, and-above all-price? Let's have a look.

The Tata Altroz has long been noted for its athletic style, and the 2025 version makes it look even more luxurious. It now has a reworked grille, slimmer headlights, new taillights, and other cosmetic changes, all while retaining its characteristic profile.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was already a best-seller, just received its own upgrade. With its well-balanced mix of sportiness, refinement, and daily utility, the Baleno continues to appeal to a diverse variety of purchasers.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster are two of the new Altroz's segment-first features. In addition, it has wireless charging, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and flush door handles.

In contrast, the Baleno has cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen screen, projector headlights, a head-up display, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Nevertheless, it lacks the Altroz's completely digital instrument console and sunroof.

Regarding safety, all versions of the redesigned Altroz now come equipped with six airbags as standard. Additionally available on higher trim levels are headlights, automatic wipers, a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitor, and a rearview camera.

Two airbags are standard on the Baleno, but top-tier models can have up to six airbags. Additionally, it has hill-hold assistance, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, and electronic stability control (ESC), all of which are also included in the Altroz.

The Altroz stands out as the only car in this segment, featuring a diesel engine. It also comes with petrol and CNG options, paired with manual, AMT, or DCT gearboxes. On the other hand, the Baleno is offered with a petrol engine and a CNG variant only with a choice between manual and AMT gearboxes.