Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Baleno: Which Hatchback Is Better For You?
The Tata Altroz has long been noted for its athletic style, and the 2025 version makes it look even more luxurious. It now has a reworked grille, slimmer headlights, new taillights, and other cosmetic changes, all while retaining its characteristic profile.
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which was already a best-seller, just received its own upgrade. With its well-balanced mix of sportiness, refinement, and daily utility, the Baleno continues to appeal to a diverse variety of purchasers.Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Interior
A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch TFT digital instrument cluster are two of the new Altroz's segment-first features. In addition, it has wireless charging, cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and flush door handles.
In contrast, the Baleno has cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen screen, projector headlights, a head-up display, 16-inch alloy wheels, and wireless smartphone connectivity. Nevertheless, it lacks the Altroz's completely digital instrument console and sunroof.Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Safety
Regarding safety, all versions of the redesigned Altroz now come equipped with six airbags as standard. Additionally available on higher trim levels are headlights, automatic wipers, a 360-degree camera, a blind-spot monitor, and a rearview camera.
Two airbags are standard on the Baleno, but top-tier models can have up to six airbags. Additionally, it has hill-hold assistance, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS, and electronic stability control (ESC), all of which are also included in the Altroz.Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno: Engine options
The Altroz stands out as the only car in this segment, featuring a diesel engine. It also comes with petrol and CNG options, paired with manual, AMT, or DCT gearboxes. On the other hand, the Baleno is offered with a petrol engine and a CNG variant only with a choice between manual and AMT gearboxes.
