403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Union Minister Of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh Interacts With The Industry Representative And Beneficiaries Of Samarth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 May 2025, Delhi: Union minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh interacted with Industry partners and beneficiaries under the Samarth scheme today. The Minister interacted with beneficiaries from different sectors including handloom, handicraft, jute and silk under the samarth scheme and beneficiaries shared their experiences on the benefits given to them which is strengthening their livelihood. During the interaction the beneficiaries and industry partners shared the scheme's impact and success stories to the Union Minister.
Union Minister highlighted the significance of textile sector in India as one of the largest employment generating sectors and the benefits provided to them through various schemes of Ministry of textiles including the Samarth scheme interaction industry representative put forward their views on the present status of the Samarth scheme including challenges to be addressed, growth potential and opportunities available for the skilled manpower to make India global hub of Textiles.
So far under the Samarth scheme, 4.32 lakh beneficiaries trained, 3.20 lakh have received placements with 88% of women beneficiaries. By empowering women in textile production, craftsmanship, and innovation, the scheme is driving gender-inclusive development. The scheme extends across India, making skill development accessible from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands government focus on Increasing textile manufacturing, modernizing infrastructure, fostering innovation upgrading technology through skilled manpower will strengthen India's position as a global textile hub.
Samarth - Scheme for Capacity Building in the Textile Sector is a demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling initiative is a significant step towards developing workforce empowerment. Samarth aims to incentivize and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving.
Union Minister highlighted the significance of textile sector in India as one of the largest employment generating sectors and the benefits provided to them through various schemes of Ministry of textiles including the Samarth scheme interaction industry representative put forward their views on the present status of the Samarth scheme including challenges to be addressed, growth potential and opportunities available for the skilled manpower to make India global hub of Textiles.
So far under the Samarth scheme, 4.32 lakh beneficiaries trained, 3.20 lakh have received placements with 88% of women beneficiaries. By empowering women in textile production, craftsmanship, and innovation, the scheme is driving gender-inclusive development. The scheme extends across India, making skill development accessible from Jammu & Kashmir to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands government focus on Increasing textile manufacturing, modernizing infrastructure, fostering innovation upgrading technology through skilled manpower will strengthen India's position as a global textile hub.
Samarth - Scheme for Capacity Building in the Textile Sector is a demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling initiative is a significant step towards developing workforce empowerment. Samarth aims to incentivize and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment