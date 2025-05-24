Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN High Commissioner Hails Kuwait's Support For Refugees


2025-05-24 08:02:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 24 (KUNA) -- Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has praised the State of Kuwait's leading support for refugees throughout the world, affirming that this backing would turn much more crucial in the shadow of current difficult challenges facing the nations.
His remarks, posted on the website X, formerly Twitter, came following the first strategic dialogue held between the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the State of Kuwait.
Grandi affirmed necessity of enhancing the long-term partnership between the two sides during the meeting that engaged a high-level Kuwaiti delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah -- held in Geneva on Wednesday.
The two sides underscored that the meeting signaled depth of the humanitarian partnership dating back to decades ago and the State of Kuwait's keenness on backing international aid for the refugees and the needy throughout the globe.
They discussed during the meeting means of strengthening the coordination, overhauling mechanisms of humanitarian aid, explored major challenges facing humanitarian activities on the international stage and prospected cooperation opportunities between them. (end)
