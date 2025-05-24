Shashi Tharoor Slams Kerala Govt's 'Misplaced Generosity' Of ₹10 Cr Aid To Turkey In 2023 Amid Its Support To Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) At the center of media attention over his key role in the government's Operation Sindoor delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States amid Congress unease, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has now hit out at the Kerala government for its aid to Turkey during the 2023 earthquake.

For the unversed, the ties between India and Turkey took a hit as Ankara extended support to Pakistan during the New Delhi-Islamabad conflict following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In fact, Turkey also helped Pakistan with arms and weapons.

During the conflict, hundreds of drones Pakistan used to breach India's air defence system – though unsuccessfully – were given to Islamabad by Turkey.

Referring to the Kerala government's ₹10 crore aid to Turkey after the 2023 earthquake, Shashi Tharoor said,“I hope the Govt of Kerala reflects on its misplaced generosity, after seeing Turkey's behaviour two years later!”

Also Read | 'Relations are built on basis of sensitivities': India sends strong message to Turkey over support to Pakistan

Shashi Tharoor also said that Wayanad could have used the money which was sent to Turkey.“Not to mention that the people of Wayanad (just to take one Kerala example) could have used those ten crores far better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, has asserted the mission would be to give the world the message that“we will not be silenced by terrorism” and that“we don't want the world to look away either”. Also Read | Boycott Turkey gains : From aviation to chocolates, list of Turkish products and services shunned by India

In a video message posted on X, Tharoor said,“I'm heading off to five countries leading an all-party delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States, and the reason we are going is to speak for the nation, to speak about this horrendous crisis we were subjected to in which our country was attacked by terrorists in the cruellest possible way.”

The delegation led by Shashi Tharoor comprises Shambhavi (LJP-RV), Sarfaraz Ahmed (JMM), G M Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneshwar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and former diplomat Taranjit Sandhu. It will travel to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the US.