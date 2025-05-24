Anupam Kher Naps On Boman Irani's Lap; 'Dunki' Actor Shares Fun Photo
In the Instagram post, Boman jokingly remarked that all the hard work was done and the response to their film had been amazing, but humorously questioned why Kher had chosen his lap for a nap.
Filmmaker Farah Khan joined in the fun in the comment section, playfully noting that she now had competition, accompanied by laughing emojis.
Tanvi The Great, their latest collaborative project, has been well-received at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Reflecting on the experience, Anupam Kher posted a video on Instagram featuring Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, and debutante Shubhangi Dutt.
In the video, Kher expressed his gratitude to Cannes, describing the reception of their film as brilliant, heartwarming, and full of love. He shared his happiness at how well the film had connected with the audience, calling the entire experience wonderful. He added that he looked forward to returning in the future, whether as an actor or director.
Addressing Boman Irani during the video, Kher mentioned that he was recording a thank-you message for Cannes and asked Boman what he should say. In response, Irani suggested that instead of saying goodbye, they should say au revoir, as they planned to return the following year. He jokingly mentioned that while hotel bookings were already made, they were still waiting on the airline.
Directed by Anupam Kher, Tanvi The Great also features Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, and Nasser in significant roles. Apart from its screening at Cannes, the film was also showcased at the Marché du Film. It is set to release in cinemas on July 18
