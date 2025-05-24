Kerala Sounds 'Kawacham' Siren Amid Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rainfall
The IMD has issued a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours. This level of rain significantly increases the risk of flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to transport and communication. In addition, an orange alert has been issued for a dozen districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. These areas may experience very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a 24-hour period. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha have also been placed under a yellow alert, which indicates the potential for heavy rainfall at a moderate level.
Authorities have decided to activate the Kawacham siren system to alert residents in all affected districts, aiming to ensure that people are aware of the potential dangers and take necessary precautions in advance of the predicted weather events.
The weather outlook for tomorrow remains critical, with red alerts continuing in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. The orange alert will remain in effect for districts stretching from Pathanamthitta to Palakkad, where the threat of very heavy rainfall persists.
Officials have strongly advised the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly in regions susceptible to landslides, mudslides, and flooding. Continuous rainfall in such areas can quickly escalate into dangerous situations. In light of the sea conditions, fishing has been banned along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. A rough sea warning is also in place, making coastal activities hazardous for the time being.
Confirmation of the southwest monsoon's arrival in Kerala is expected today, marking the beginning of the state's rainy season. The public has been urged to stay updated through official weather bulletins and to strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by local authorities.
