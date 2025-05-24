MPD Arrests Two Juveniles For Robbery Spree

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles in connection with eight robberies that occurred this month.

Over the past three weeks, MPD has responded to an uptick in purse snatching robberies. Detectives investigating these incidents connected at least eight offenses, listed below. In all but one of the robberies, the suspects would approach the victim and forcibly take the victim's purse and property. In one robbery, the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim's purse and property. The suspects would then flee in a vehicle.

The location and dates of the robberies are below:



May 3, 2025, Armed Robbery at 3:05 a.m. in the1000 block of 9th Street, Northwest, CCN 25064700

May 3, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 2:33 a.m. in the 3600 block of 14th Street, Northwest, CCN 25064684

May 18, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 11:49 p.m. in the 1000 block of W Street, Northwest, CCN 25074011

May 19, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 9:40 p.m. in the area of Ogden and Otis Street, Northwest, CCN 25074634

May 19, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 10:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of 14th Street, Northwest, CCN 25074661

May 19, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 10:24 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pine Street, Northwest, CCN 25074629

May 19, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 11:46 p.m. in the 2200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, CCN 25074933 May 19, 2025, Robbery Force and Violence at 12:10 a.m. in the 700 block of 1 Street, Northeast, CCN 25074023

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, detectives identified two persons of interest in these offenses. A short time later, members of MPD's Violent Crime Suppression Division attempted to make contact with the persons of interest at a residence in Northwest. The occupants of the apartment then began throwing evidence out of a window. The two suspects then exited the residence and were placed under arrest. Detectives acquired a D.C. Superior Court search warrant for the apartment and recovered property obtained from multiple robbery victims. A ghost gun was also recovered.

As a result of the detectives' investigation, a 13-year-old male of Northwest, and a 12-year-old male of Southeast, were charged with eight counts of Robbery .

Detectives continue to investigate whether the suspects were tied to other robbery offenses that occurred during this period. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

