Tata Harrier EV To Debut June 3: Final Testing Reveals Charging Port Location (SEE PICS)
In a series of photographs circulating on the internet, the Harrier EV may be seen zipping along the road without any concealment. The car looks to be a production-ready model, as proven by the images of a white SUV with silver wheels. Speaking about the outside, it appears to be comparable to the ICE Harrier, with the same profile and general structure. The look and design of the Harrier EV were shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, however the important characteristics are yet to be announced.
Harrier EV ⚡ spotted doing high speed test run on Mumbai Pune Expressway by our friend seems to have charging port 🔌 on right back side.@Tataev can you decide on a standard location for charging port for your cars? twitter/4GE9Evmsb8
- Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) May 23, 2025
With that said, the SUV, reportedly on a speed test in public, featured a charging port near the rear-right wheel, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo. Social media users seemed satisfied with the placements.Tata Harrier EV: What can you expect?
Although the Harrier EV's precise technical specifications are yet unknown, it is known that the electric SUV will have all-wheel drive (AWD), which is enabled by an electric motor positioned on the back axle. Additionally, a bigger battery pack than the one found in the Curvv EV is anticipated to be housed in it, with a probable torque output of 500 Nm. The Harrier EV's design features include blade-shaped DRLs, a floating roofline, vertically stacked LED fog lights incorporated into the rear bumper, a blacked-out D-pillar, and vertical LED headlamps.
Key features include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, dual-zone temperature control, linked car technology, ventilated leather seats with power adjustment, and a panoramic sunroof. The EV also supports current features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging.
As for pricing, the Harrier EV is projected to be priced between Rs 25 and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).
