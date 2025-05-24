PM Modi Likely To Meet Family Of Pahalgam Attack Victim Shubham Dwivedi On May 30 In Kanpur

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, on May 31.Kin of victim Shubham Dwivedi said that with MP Ramesh Awasthi's support, to will meet PM Modi in Kanpur."We requested our Honourable Parliamentarian, Ramesh Awasthi, that kindly allow us to meet PM Modi on his scheduled visit to Kanpur on 30th May. Awasthi not only assured us of his full support but also immediately wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting that he meet with us. Yesterday, we learned through the media that the Prime Minister will indeed be meeting our family during his visit to Kanpur. This news brought us a great sense of relief and hope. We had faith that the Honourable Prime Minister, who deeply respects the sacrifices made for the nation, would acknowledge our plea,' he said, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was one of the victim among the 26 people -- 25 Indians and one Nepali national -- who lost their lives in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam for their meeting with PM Modi, they urge official recognition of Shubham's sacrifice as a Hindu, believing it would bring justice and honour, meaning the world to them."Our son, Shubham, was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April -- targeted simply for being a Hindu. Since then, our family has been appealing to the government to recognise Shubham as a martyr. We believe that honouring his sacrifice is not only justified but necessary. Now that the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet us, we are hopeful that he will hear our appeal directly. We sincerely hope that, during his visit, the Prime Minister will announce that Shubham will be officially honoured as a martyr. That recognition would not only bring justice to Shubham's sacrifice but would also be the highest tribute our nation can offer. It would mean the world to our family," he said.Shubham, who had recently married on February 12, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists. He was shot in the head and died on the spot Dwivedi's wife said, "I only have one hope -- that Shubham is given the status of a martyr. The Honourable Prime Minister is coming to meet us on the 30th, and I believe he will speak with us about this. I truly hope that during his visit to pay tribute to Shubham, he will officially recognise his sacrifice. It would mean everything to me if, on that day, my husband is honoured as a martyr."Another Member of his family said,“We haven't received any official confirmation yet, but media reports suggest that the Honourable Prime Minister will visit Kanpur on May 30 and meet our family. We hope he will hear our request to recognise Shubham as a martyr. Many leaders, including the MPs and MLAs, have met us and said our demand is justified. They've assured us they've conveyed this to the Prime Minister. We sincerely hope he will make a positive decision and give Shubham the honour he deserves.”

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.