Canada PM's Daughter Cleo Carney, Belgium's Princess Elisabeth Entangled In Harvard-Trump Row

Donald Trump's latest blow to the Harvard University has left around 7000 foreign students in the cross hairs, including Canada PM Mark Carney's daughter Cleo Carney, Belgium's future queen Princess Elisabeth among others.

Canada PM Mark Carney's daughter has just finished her first year at Harvard. She's an undergraduate student at the resource efficiency program, reported The Canadian Press.

Harvard University on Friday, sued the US government over its decision to revoke the school's ability to enroll international students, calling the move a violation of the First Amendment with“immediate and devastating” consequences for its 7,000 visa holders, Reuters reported, citing the lawsuit.

Later, a US judge blocked the Trump administration's action, granting Harvard a temporary restraining order.

Future Belgium queen caught in the limbo

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, the country's future queen, is among the 7000 international students caught in limbo over Harvard's enrollment issues. She's just finished the first year of her master's in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School and is currently back home in Belgium.

Belgium's Royal Palace says they're still waiting to understand whether the future queen will be allowed to return for her second year at the Ivy League school.“We're looking into the situation to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess-or if it will at all. It's too early to say,” Associated Press quoted the palace spokesperson Xavier Baert as saying.

What led to Harvard's SEVP revocation?

Harvard University's SEVP revocation came after the varsity refused to provide information that Noem demanded about some foreign student visa holders at Harvard, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated, Reuters reported.

Noem accused the university of "fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party."

What's next for Harvard

If the Trump administration does not reverse Harvard's SEVP revocation, the varsity will not be able to enroll foreign students for 2 years and even compels existing students to transfer to other American colleges in order to retain their student visas.

Those students, however, who are set to graduate from Harvard University around next week should be eligible to receive their degrees, immigration lawyers told The Crimson.